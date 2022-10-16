Kane reveals the most terrifying thing he's done in his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Kane recently revealed the "most terrifying thing" he has done in his career.

After playing a few unsuccessful characters, Glenn Jacobs debuted as Kane in 1997. He has since had a legendary career in the Stamford-based company. The 55-year-old won several titles, including three world championships.

While an active competitor, Kane participated in m historic moments. A few hours ago, WWE's official Twitter account celebrated 20 years since Kane performed his own version of Booker T's Spin-a-Roonie. The Big Red Monster commented on the post, stating that it was the "most terrifying" moment of his career:

"Of all the terrifying things I've ever done, this ranks at the very top," Kane tweeted.

Kane may never wrestle again in WWE

The Big Red Machine last competed in January 2021 when he participated in the Royal Rumble Match. He has since made a few sporadic appearances. His last came at SummerSlam in July when he appeared to announce the event's attendance figures in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a recent interview with The Right View, the current Mayor of Knox County seemingly confirmed that he does not want to wrestle again:

"Yeah, I actually don't do that much anymore. I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point. But yes, I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE's second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it." [H/T: Fightful]

