Karrion Kross achieved major feat amid WWE future uncertainty

Karrion Kross achieved a major feat amid speculation about his WWE contract. There was an update earlier today about the former champion's contract situation with the promotion.

According to a new report from WrestleNomics, Kross' "String Them Up" t-shirt was the second-best-selling item on WWE Shop in June 2025. The Doomwalker's shirt reportedly outsold John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns in sales last month.

The former NXT Champion's popularity increased following his explosive rant at WrestleMania 41. The veteran was not in action at The Show of Shows but tried to convince AJ Styles to use brass knuckles against Logan Paul. Styles refused and lost to The Maverick on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

AJ Styles was supposed to square off against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions 2025 in an Intercontinental Championship match. However, the bout was postponed ahead of the PLE, and Karrion Kross versus Sami Zayn was added to the card. Zayn defeated Kross at Night of Champions last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vince Russo reacts to Karrion Kross' loss at WWE Night of Champions

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Karrion Kross' loss to Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

Speaking on this past Monday's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran wondered why the company was fascinated with Sami Zayn. Russo claimed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be major stars in the promotion, but the company decided to push Zayn instead.

"I don't know what it is with this fascination, bro, with Sami Zayn that they're putting him over Kross at Night of Champions. For what? You're gonna tell me you look at Sami Zayn and you look at the package with Kross and Scarlett, and you're gonna tell me the money's in Sami Zayn? Like, bro, I swear, you've gotta be brain dead. There was no reason in the world for Kross to lose that match." [From 31:45 onwards]

You can check out the latest episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Herald of Doomsday following his loss to Zayn at Night of Champions last weekend.

