Karrion Kross breaks silence on WWE contract speculation

Karrion Kross has finally spoken about his WWE status. There has been a lot of speculation regarding his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

A recent report suggested that Kross' contract with WWE is set to expire this weekend. However, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the two-time NXT Champion has been offered a new deal. On the contrary, Fightful Select later reported that they could not confirm the same.

On the most recent episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, the host asked Karrion Kross if he was a free agent. The RAW star claimed that he was still under contract with the wrestling promotion. The 40-year-old noted that he also came across reports suggesting otherwise but strongly suggested that the real story would come from him.

“I’m still under (WWE) contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. What is today? Thursday. I don't know when you put this up. Today's Thursday. I saw a bunch of stuff online today," he said. [From 13:02 to 13:16]

Karrion Kross added:

"I don’t know where it’s coming from. And I don’t care to speak to any of it. But all I can tell you is the only way you’re gonna get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you." [From 13:17 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Karrion Kross' feud with a former champion ended at WWE SummerSlam

Karrion Kross was involved in an intriguing feud with Sami Zayn. He kept suggesting the Underdog From the Underground embrace his dark side in order to win the elusive World Championship.

After trading wins at WWE Night of Champions and the July 21 edition of Monday Night RAW, the two stars locked horns for the third time at SummerSlam. Scarlett tried to corrupt Zayn during the match by making him use a metal pipe. However, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion refused to do so and won the bout fair and square.

In a backstage interview on Monday Night RAW following SummerSlam, Sami Zayn suggested his rivalry with the former Final Testament leader was over. Karrion Kross, on the other hand, did not appear on the show. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for both the stars moving forward.

