Karrion Kross reacts to Sami Zayn's big mistake on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn made another mistake on this week's RAW. Following the flagship show, Karrion Kross shared his reaction to the big blunder committed by the former Intercontinental Champion.

The main event of the January 27, 2025, episode of the red brand's show saw The Great Liberator face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match. During the contest, WWE announced that Zayn's record against The Scottish Warrior was 0-10. This losing streak continued as McIntyre secured a sneaky victory over his opponent.

After the match, the Scotsman assaulted Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes intervened, coming to Zayn's aid and taking down the former World Heavyweight Champion. However, Kevin Owens then entered the fray, attacking The American Nightmare. As Drew McIntyre had Rhodes cornered, Zayn accidentally delivered a Helluva Kick to Cody when The Scottish Psychopath moved out of harm's way.

Karrion Kross confronted The Master Strategist backstage before his match. The Final Testament leader advised Sami Zayn to listen to KO and start thinking with his head rather than his heart.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Karrion Kross took to X (FKA Twitter) to share a video from RAW. In the clip, he and his wife, Scarlett, were seen celebrating after Sami Zayn inadvertently struck Cody Rhodes with a Helluva Kick intended for Drew McIntyre, as if they had predicted this outcome.

"GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!!" he wrote.

WWE veteran makes shocking claim about Sami Zayn winning a world championship

The Great Liberator has announced his entry into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This provides Sami Zayn with another opportunity to potentially win the multi-man contest and ultimately capture his first-ever world championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that WWE would "never" consider putting a world championship belt on The Underdog from The Underground.

"Never. Never, never, ever!" Russo said.

Only time will tell if the OG Bloodline member will win this year's Men's Royal Rumble.

