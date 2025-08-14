Karrion Kross on return talks with WWE: "They weren't willing to do it"

Former SmackDown star Karrion Kross recently talked about his contract negotiations with WWE. Killer Kross is no longer under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, have become fan favorites in recent times. Despite being over with the audience, the Triple H-led creative team did not push Kross as everyone expected. Kross' and his wife's contracts were also surprisingly not renewed.

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross claimed that several wrestling promotions reached out to him after he departed from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Kross added that he wanted to remain with the Stamford-based promotion, but he believes the contract he was offered was no longer on the table, as he was told he only had 24 hours to accept it.

"I would like to explore the conversation more with WWE. [Do you think the offer is still on the table?] Well, the offer is rescinded... Well, that's what they said... I want to believe what they are telling me. That's how communication has to work unless they say something that is untrue," he said.

Killer Kross added that he will return to WWE if the company is willing to have a conversation about the details of his contract, which it had denied while offering him a new contract last week.

"Umm, but in life, no one is going to make a decision without information that's going to impact their entire life. You need to have information. You can't make a decision like that without being informed. All I ever asked for was to integrate information that we could assess together into the conversation. They weren't willing to do it. I'd still like to see that information. I never even saw it. I'd like to see it. Where's the basis of everything we're talking about? Where is it?" he added. [54:21-55:20]

Check out the interview below:

Karrion Kross wants to return to WWE alongside Scarlett

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Karrion Kross stated that WWE was his home and he wanted to return alongside his wife, Scarlett.

"I would prefer to go back home with my wife; that's what I'd prefer to do, and let’s give people what they want. [Home meaning WWE?] Absolutely. [Despite the fact you've had multiple frustrations since you joined, you still want to go back.] Yes. [You still call it home?] Yup," he said.

It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross and Scarlett will return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

