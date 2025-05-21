Karrion Kross reveals WWE privacy breach that pushed him over the edge

Karrion Kross revealed that he was still angry about a WWE privacy breach. The 39-year-old recently went viral for his rant at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Kross was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show today and disclosed that he was still angry about the details of his contract with the promotion being leaked online. He noted that the privacy breach occurred shortly after The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released by the company, and the issue still upset him.

“Whoever did it. That put me over the edge because I think it happened online not long after AOP and Ellering were gone. It was like one thing after another, so I’m still pretty p*ssed about it. I don’t know who did it—it’s impossible to say—but I was kind of out of my mind at that moment. It really bothered me because it’s about privacy, you know what I mean? Who the hell was supposed to know about that? Stuff gets leaked all the time," said Kross. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

The former NXT Champion also shared the backstage reaction to his viral WrestleMania rant and explained his issue with Logan Paul during the conversation with Ariel Helwani.

Popular star wants to see Karrion Kross become WWE Champion

Scarlett Bordeaux is hoping to see her husband, Karrion Kross, capture the WWE Championship soon.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, Scarlett was asked about her goals in the promotion. The veteran noted that she wanted to see Kross become champion and also stated that she could go after a title in the women's division.

Ad

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said. (From 25:25 to 25:40)

You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below:

Ad

Karrion Kross has not captured a title during his time on the promotion's main roster so far. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him in the weeks ahead on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More