A former WWE Superstar suggested that Karrion Kross' rise in popularity might be an issue for the company. Kross was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas.

Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, took to social media to interact with a wrestling fan today. The fan noted that Kross was given no time on this week's episode of RAW, despite his merchandise selling very well. Corbin reacted to the fan's comment and suggested that the company wasn't a fan of stars getting over on their own.

"They don’t like it when you get over on your own!" he wrote.

A wrestling fan then suggested that Corbin was bitter following his departure from the company. The 40-year-old claimed that he loved his time in the promotion, but they did not always like people making a name for themselves.

The former champion added that he hoped that had changed under Triple H's regime, and you can check out his message on X/Twitter by clicking here.

Kross tried to get AJ Styles to use brass knuckles at WrestleMania during his match against Logan Paul. However, The Phenomenal One rejected the offer and wound up losing to Paul at The Show of Shows. Karrion Kross went on an explosive rant following the match that went viral on social media.

Vince Russo suggests Karrion Kross would be more over if he left WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Karrion Kross would become more popular if he departed WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the former NXT Champion was creative enough to find success outside the promotion.

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now." [From 19:01 – 19:29]

You can check out the video below:

Baron Corbin's contract with the promotion was not renewed by the company last year. Only time will tell what the company has planned for Kross moving forward.

