Karrion Kross sends heartfelt message amid WWE contract speculation

Karrion Kross sent a heartfelt message to WWE fans amid speculation about his contract with the company. The veteran is currently a member of the RAW roster but did not make an appearance during last night's show.There have been reports that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's contracts with the company are expiring soon. Kross took to social media to share a video today and thanked fans for purchasing his new book, Life Is Fighting. The former NXT Champion noted that the book was number one in wrestling biographies at the moment and thanked his fans for their support.&quot;Alright, today is the day, Life Is Fighting book dropped. I'm just reading everything online about it, people telling me how they feel about the book. I just want to drop in and say thank you very much. It took a lot to get here, and I'm really honored that you guys picked up the book and are reading it, and are enjoying it. I think as of right now, it is number one in wrestling biographies and number two in all biographies,&quot; he said. [From 0:01 - 0:27]The popular star battled Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2025 over the weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but came up short in the singles match.Vince Russo reacts to Karrion Kross' WWE contract situationFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux leaving the company would be best for them.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that it would be best for Kross and Scarlett to exit WWE. He claimed that the couple was better than everyone on the show and needed to head to Hollywood for the betterment of their careers.&quot;The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies.&quot; [From 44:09 onwards]You can check out the video below:Only time will tell what the future holds for Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in the world of professional wrestling.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.