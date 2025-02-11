Karrion Kross sends surprising warning to Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to hit the air in less than an hour, and Seth Rollins continues to deal with various mind games while trying to navigate his Road to WrestleMania 41. After a certain superstar made a viral pitch this week, he's once again put an apparent target on Rollins.

The Visionary is adamant that he will chase WWE championship gold all the way to The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins is rumored for a potential Triple Threat with CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, but will be hoping to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship. As tonight's RAW from Nashville approaches, Karrion Kross took to social media with a surprising post on Rollins. This comes after he suggested Sami Zayn's El Generico character may be coming to WWE.

The Herald Of Doomsday and Scarlett have been left without a faction after The AOP and Paul Ellering were recently released. However, he has seemingly been scouting new recruits lately, as we've seen when Kross tried to convince Zayn to embrace the dark side. The former NXT Champion has also called on Rollins to reclaim one of his alter-egos: The Messiah.

Kross took to his Instagram story today with a fan-created graphic based on a post he made two weeks back, where he wondered, "Messiah, Messiah... where art thou?" This time Kross included an apparent warning to Rollins, or perhaps the WWE Universe and the RAW roster.

"Tick-Tock 👀⏳ The Rise Of The Messiah," he wrote.

Karrion Kross had a message for Seth Rollins [Photo Credit: Screenshot of Kross' Instagram story]

Rollins will face Finn Balor on next week's RAW in a qualifier for the Men's Elimination Chamber. Tonight's live RAW episode will build to the six-man gimmick bout. If he wins against The Prince, the March 1 premium live event will be Rollins' fourth Chamber Match.

