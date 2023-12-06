Karrion Kross sends warning ahead of return to WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross sent a warning to everyone on WWE SmackDown ahead of his return this Friday in Providence, Rhode Island.

Kross has been absent on WWE television since losing to AJ Styles on the August 11th episode of SmackDown. He regularly wrestles in dark matches and on live events, facing superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar, Cedric Alexander, and Ridge Holland.

The Herald Of Doomsday is set to compete in the upcoming United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament. He will face Bobby Lashley in the first round this Friday in a special Tribute To The Troops episode.

In a post on Instagram, Kross sent a warning to Lashley and everyone on SmackDown:

"Everything can change in just 3 seconds," Kross wrote.

Karrion Kross returned to WWE last year when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Kross' second tenure with the company remains uneventful since he lost his feuds with McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

Karrion Kross on why he's lost in the shuffle in WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet back in October, Karrion Kross was asked about his current run with WWE. Kross explained why he'd been lost in the shuffle and that he was not upset about it.

"When you're the heel and you've got the belt, a lot of the programming of the show should go in that direction," Kross said. "If I'm writing and formatting a wrestling television show, that's how I'm gonna format it. A lot of the time really does need to go to the people who have the belts. And that's anyone. .... Anyone who has a belt, that's the whole purpose of that." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

According to Fightful Select, Kross was supposed to return on the November 3rd edition of SmackDown via a taped segment. However, it was scrapped at the last minute, and it reportedly involved Scarlett and Shotzi.

