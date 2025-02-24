Karrion Kross unleashes attack backstage ahead of WWE RAW

Karrion Kross unleashed a brutal attack ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Cincinnati, Ohio. The veteran used to lead The Final Testament, but the company released the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering earlier this month.

Ad

Kross has become obsessed with Sami Zayn and recently mocked the former Intercontinental Champion by dressing up as him. He approached a "WWE employee" backstage ahead of tonight's show and asked if he had seen Sami Zayn, Adam Pearce, or Triple H.

The employee said he didn't know where any of them were, and Kross responded by violently swinging a chair at him, as seen in the Instagram post below.

"I would have let it slide if he just told me where the coffee was," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Kevin Owens brutally attacked Sami Zayn after losing to CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 3 episode of WWE RAW. Zayn will be squaring off against Owens in an Unsanctioned Match this Saturday at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Vince Russo claims WWE is holding Karrion Kross back

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that the company's creative team was holding back Karrion Kross.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that Kross was ready to become a star. He added that the former NXT Champion just needed to be allowed to be himself and that the company's creative team should stop holding him back.

"The perfect example would be right now that I gotta tell you is not sleeping at night, Karrion Kross. That's the perfect example. You look at this guy, and he is just ready to freaking explode, and it's not about the money, it's not about the spot, it's about just take off the shackles, let me be. You could see it all over the guy man." [From 6:21 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross' Final Testament and The Miz were involved in a rivalry with the Wyatt Sicks for months. The 39-year-old pinned Uncle Howdy in a six-man tag team match in December 2024, and the sinister faction has since transferred to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Kross confronts Sami Zayn during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback