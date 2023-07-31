Kayla Braxton has a five-word reaction after unseen clip of Solo Sikoa flirting with her goes viral

WWE has struck gold with Solo Sikoa, as the company hasn't had a more menacing superstar in a while. The Bloodline's Enforcer tries to stay in character every time, but even he has had his candid moments, and a seemingly flirtatious one with Kayla Braxton recently went viral online.

Solo Sikoa appeared on an episode of The Bump back in October 2022. While he was pretty impressive with his answers during the show, what the cameras initially didn't catch was a backstage interaction between him and Kayla Braxton.

Sikoa complimented The Bump's host on her "We The Ones" t-shirt, and it looked like an awkward yet adorable instance of the Samoan flirting with Braxton.

The backstage interviewer reacted to the clip on her Instagram stories with a five-word message and a hilarious take on her exchange with Solo:

"The battle of the awkwar 😂", wrote Braxton.

How will Solo Sikoa possibly influence Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's match at SummerSlam?

Since debuting at Night of Champions, Solo has been an essential piece of the entire Bloodline puzzle. The storyline is widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time, and Sikoa's inclusion added another dimension to the narrative as WWE explored the conflict within the group.

After The Usos left the Samoan group, Solo Sikoa chose to still stand by Roman Reigns' side. He even helped The Tribal Chief pummel Jey on the latest SmackDown episode.

However, there is no guarantee of Sikoa's loyalty to Reigns as he could choose to switch allegiances and join his real-life brothers to once and for all take Roman down. WWE has already hinted that the undisputed world champion might be scared of Solo, and many, including this wrestling veteran, could eventually take Roman Reigns' position in WWE.

Solo either assists Roman to another successful title defense at SummerSlam, or WWE pulls off a swerve with another long-awaited babyface turn.

What do you think should happen? Let us know in the comments section below.