Kayla Braxton sends heartfelt message after “partner in crime” is released from WWE

Kayla Braxton has shared a heartfelt reaction to her colleague being released by WWE. She serves as a host in the company and can be seen on the SmackDown LowDown every week.

WWE has undergone many changes in recent months that have led to a lot of talented people being let go. The promotion merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, to form TKO Group Holding last September, and it resulted in over 100 employees being let go behind the scenes, as well as many wrestlers from the main roster and NXT. Now, former WWE's The Bump host Matt Camp has been let go after being with the company for over four years.

Braxton took to her Instagram story to comment on Matt Camp's departure from the company. She noted that Camp was her partner in crime for years and is excited to see what the future holds for him:

"@themattcamp was my partner in crime for many years. You'll be missed. Can't wait to see what you do next, Uce!" she wrote.

Braxton sends a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Kayla Braxton announces her departure as host of WWE's The Bump

Kayla Braxton announced that Megan Morant would be replacing her as host of WWE's The Bump last year.

Braxton noted during her final appearance as host of the show that she will still be appearing regularly moving forward. She added that she was honored to be a part of 240 episodes of the show and claimed it will continue to grow without her as the host:

"240 episodes. I was really honored to get to come on here on the ground floor to what it is today. I know it is only going to grow even further, but all of your support every single week has meant the absolute world. And I'm not going away!" she added. [09:00 - 09:12]

Kayla Braxton sent several heartfelt messages to former superstars after the wave of releases last September. It will be interesting to see if any other changes are made to The Bump in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy Matt Camp as a host in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE