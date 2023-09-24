Kayla Braxton seemingly frustrated after SmackDown segment; sends 12-word message

WWE backstage interviewer and co-host of The Bump Kayla Braxton has dealt with many superstars over her career. However, a SmackDown tag team seemingly frustrated her following Friday night’s show.

Braxton was carrying out her duties as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown this week when she came across Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the show, and things didn’t work out too well for her.

Theory and Waller competed against the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. The duo did well to bag another victory and cement their partnership on the brand.

Following their win, the two men were over the moon while they spoke to Kayla Braxton. Waller was excited about going to Australia for Elimination Chamber, while Theory claimed that Kayla was wasting their time as they had to go pop some champagne to celebrate their win.

The two went on to brag how they gave the company's social media over 150 million views on their videos from last week’s show. Theory had an encounter with The Rock on last week’s SmackDown, and the video of the segment broke the internet.

Kayla Braxton took to her Instagram story to share a video of the backstage interview with an interesting caption. It looks like she was frustrated with the two WWE stars’ antics during the segment. Here is what she wrote:

"I love my job I love my job I love my job [eyeroll emoji] [facepalm emoji]," Braxton wrote:

Braxton was recently replaced as the host of WWE’s The Bump. Good things could come to her in the future as she is among the most loved personalities in the company today.

Kayla Braxton recently lashed out at some WWE fans

WWE recently released nearly two dozen superstars to cut down the roster. The move wasn’t well appreciated by fans who have been following the product regularly.

However, a few fans were happy with some of the stars losing their jobs. This did not sit well with Kayla Braxton, as she took to Twitter to call out the fans who were happy about the recent firings:

"Some of you are sad sacks of [poo emoji]. For anyone to say that they’re glad certain people are losing their jobs or for you to tweet that you hope one of us gets it next … I hope karma hits you harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever could. That’s so gross. Be better."

WWE is still growing as a company, and Kayla Braxton could prove to be a great asset going forward. She has been one of the best interviewers and hosts on SmackDown.

