Kayla Braxton sends a message to former WWE star Dolph Ziggler and AEW's Ryan Nemeth

WWE's Kayla Braxton recently took to Instagram to share an adorable image of her reunion with the Nemeth brothers, along with a pretty epic message.

Personalities in the wrestling world might be divided by companies, but most talents share a cordial friendship outside the ring. Dolph Ziggler spent 19 years in the WWE before his release in September, and it's unsurprising that he made some great friends during his time in the company, one of them being Kayla Braxton.

In addition to being a gifted pro wrestler, Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) is also an avid stand-up comedian, who has been doing shows with his brother Ryan Nemeth. Braxton was at one of the Nemeth brothers' shows and joined them on stage for a memorable moment.

The WWE interviewer shared a photo of her time out with Ryan and Nic Nemeth, sending them a cheeky message about their amusing reactions to having her by their side. Braxton also joked that she and the Nemeths might have started an a capella band, as you can see below:

"Judging by their faces and my hilarious post, I must have brought the house down with whatever joke I told. Or maybe we started a new acapella group," wrote Braxton.

A screengrab from Braxton's Instagram Stories.

Is former WWE star Dolph Ziggler AEW-bound?

Considering that his brother works for AEW, it's not shocking that rumors of Dolph Ziggler's potential signing with the company have been discussed online.

Ziggler's 90-day non-compete clause will soon come to an end, and while his first match following his WWE release has already been announced, The Showoff should ideally end up with a full-time contract in a major company.

All Elite Wrestling has reportedly emerged as one of the destinations for the 43-year-old star. Recent reports revealed that many within AEW are pushing for Ziggler to be brought in, with a few creative ideas also being pitched for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

An AEW run seems logical for the veteran wrestler, but he might not arrive in the promotion alone. Here's who could accompany him during a potentially monumental debut.

