Dolph Ziggler may not debut in AEW alone

The clouds of uncertainty over Dolph Ziggler's wrestling future have loomed since WWE let him go on September 21, 2023.

If the recent reports are anything to go by, the wheels are in motion for The Show Off to debut in All Elite Wrestling once his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

According to WrestlePurists, many within the company have been pushing to sign Nic Nemeth and several creative pitches have already been made. Chief among them is a possible reunion with his former WWE on-screen girlfriend, CJ Perry, who fans remember as Lana.

If Dolph Ziggler does show up in AEW, he may not be alone. The star who could debut on the same night is former IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan. The Callihan Death Machine is said to have his former Switchblade partner Jon Moxley pushing for him to get signed with All Elite Wrestling.

There's tremendous hype shrouding the mystery of The Devil and his masked assailants. What if Sami Callihan and Dolph Ziggler unveil themselves as part of the group? Of course, The Show Off may not be portraying the role of one of The Devil's henchmen (at least not now) since he's technically bound to WWE. Callihan, on the other hand, fits well into the character.

The 36-year-old star was spotted backstage in AEW a few weeks ago, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to speculate that he could be one of the masked assailants wreaking havoc on TV lately.

Dolph Ziggler has undergone several character changes throughout his career, but none of them were as despicable as something like The Devil. The two men could change the landscape of the division and bring more eyeballs to the product if the company brings them in as part of The Devil's faction.

Jim Ross thinks WWE could re-sign Dolph Ziggler

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, the legendary broadcaster stated that Triple H could bring back Ziggler in a different role down the road:

"I don't know that he's permanently gonna be gone from WWE. I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fill, and there are many, not just wrestling… Ziggler's a star, and you don't just cast stars to the side. So, I'm predicting that Ziggler gets back in the game of WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling."

With AEW Worlds End right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Ziggler and Callihan would make their presence felt in some capacity.

