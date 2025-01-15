"Keep your mouth shut" - Former WWE announcer sends message to Corey Graves

A former WWE announcer recently shared his thoughts on Corey Graves venting his frustrations with the company. The veteran announcer shared a cryptic tweet about his status with the promotion following this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Jonathan Coachman took to social media to comment on Graves' emotional message about not being featured on the main roster at the moment. Coachman advised the former NXT Tag Team Champion to keep his mouth shut and noted that he would still be on the main roster for five months out of the year while Pat McAfee does ESPN's College Gameday.

"Bingo. That was my point. Keep your mouth shut and you still get 5 months a year. Which is 5 more months than almost anyone gets," he wrote.

Following his cryptic message, Corey Graves claimed that he would have a lot to say on last night's episode of the developmental brand. However, it was reported ahead of NXT that he was spotted flying out of Orlando and would not be featured on last night's show.

Backstage update on Corey Graves' status with WWE

There has been an update regarding Corey Graves' status with the company following his emotional message earlier this week.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A exclusively on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shared an update on the situation regarding Corey. The wrestling insider stated that Graves' issues with the company appear to be legit, and the promotion was not looking to move on from him.

"Everything I've been told is that it's legit and it just seems to be frustration based on Graves part, WWE is aware of what he brings to the table. I don't think they're looking to get rid of him. I don't think they're looking to insult him in any way. It just is that this is what happens when you shuffle up things."

Pat McAfee went on hiatus for several months before returning to WWE RAW when the show debuted on Netflix on January 6. The company hired ESPN's Joe Tessitore last year, and he currently calls the action with Wade Barrett on SmackDown every Friday night. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Corey Graves in the company.

