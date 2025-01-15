4 possible reasons why Corey Graves fired shots at WWE

Corey Graves has been with the company since 2011 and has become synonymous with WWE television over the past few years with his commentary. The veteran called the action for years alongside Michael Cole and spent some time working with Wade Barrett on SmackDown.

However, after RAW moved to Netflix and Pat McAfee returned to the commentary table alongside Cole, Corey was sent back to NXT. He recently aired his grievances on social media. After his fiery message was posted, it was reported that Graves would not be at NXT last night.

Listed below are four possible reasons why Corey Graves fired shots at WWE.

#4. Corey Graves is legitimately trusted about not getting to call the action on WWE's main roster

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are now working together to call RAW on Netflix, and Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett call the action on SmackDown. Corey Graves likely feels he deserves to be on the main roster and may be legitimately frustrated by the company's decision to send him to NXT.

Graves sent his message after this past Monday's edition of RAW went off the air. He then followed up with another message claiming that he would have a lot to talk about last night on NXT. However, that ultimately wasn't the case, as he wasn't featured on the show.

#3. He could be planning on returning to the ring

Corey Graves used to be a professional wrestler, but concussions cut his career drastically short. The 40-year-old has not wrestled in a match since 2014, but recently, it has become clear that he is focusing on his work as an announcer.

However, Corey may actually be planning on making his in-ring return in 2025, and this could be part of a storyline. Graves could be disgruntled at his job in the storyline, have a conversation with Triple H on WWE television in the weeks ahead, and demand to be booked in a match.

#2. Graves could be facing Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 41

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter but has become a much bigger star in the media. He hosts The Pat McAfee Show, appears on ESPN's College Gameday, and now calls the action on RAW. Besides all of that, McAfee has also competed in multiple WWE matches.

The promotion could be planning on having Corey Graves return to the ring against Pat McAfee. Graves may attack Pat for taking his place on the commentary ahead of WrestleMania. The former NXT Tag Team Champion could then challenge McAfee to a singles match at The Show of Shows this April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#1. He may want to go home so that Carmella can return

Carmella and Corey Graves got married in 2022, and the happy couple welcomed a son to their family in 2023. The Princess of Staten Island has not competed in a match on WWE TV since the March 6, 2023, episode of RAW.

Corey Graves could be using social media rants as a creative way to write himself off WWE television before Carmella returns. He may want to be home with their son to allow the former SmackDown Women's Champion to be completely invested in her return to the ring.

