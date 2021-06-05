Keith Lee promises to explain his WWE absence soon

Keith Lee's WWE absence is one of the strangest stories currently ongoing in WWE. The Limitless One's last appearance in WWE was back in early February when he defeated Riddle on RAW.

Lee recently revealed in a Twitter post that he will update the WWE Universe about his absence as soon as he can.

"I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now. So....with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see," said Keith Lee.

So....with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 4, 2021

The former NXT Champion was supposed to be in a match for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against Bobby Lashley and Riddle. However, his spot was taken up by John Morrison after he pulled out from the bout.

The Limitless One was supposed to win the US Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

During the beginning of 2021, many pegged Lee as someone who could not only potentially win the Royal Rumble and also become a major Champion in WWE.

One recent report stated that he was waiting to be medically cleared by WWE doctors.

WWE would like to have Keith Lee return soon

WWE is certainly in need of top-level/main-event caliber performers as they are running out of challengers for both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Reigns sent Daniel Bryan out of WWE while also beating Cesaro and Kevin Owens. Lashley has defeated The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman during his current run as the WWE Champion.

Keith Lee is certainly someone who could offer something fresh for both Reigns and Lashley. The former NXT Champion is the type of performer who WWE could push to the top due to his charisma and unnatural athleticism.

Unfortunately for Lee and his fans, some mystery has impeded that from happening. Whatever is going on, everyone hopes The Limitless One is okay and able to return when he is ready.

His fiance, Mia Yim, has also asked fans to be patient regarding Lee's current situation.

It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

With the recent releases of stars like Aleister Black, Murphy, and Strowman, it's even more evident that WWE needs a star like Lee back in the fold.

Do you think Keith Lee will be making his WWE return soon? Let us know in the comments section!

