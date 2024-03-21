Keith Lee's potential WWE return teased 

Keith Lee is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, but his former NXT rival Dijak has teased his WWE return via an interesting social media post.

The 38-year-old AEW star has been out of action since the December 23 episode of Collision last year. He was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland in a highly-anticipated matchup at Worlds End pay-per-view.

But The Limitless One had to be pulled from the marquee show due to an undisclosed injury. He later announced via Nick Hausman that he would undergo double surgeries.

Since then, there's no word on when Lee would be back in the ring. Amidst his absence, an X/Twitter user put out a poll asking fans whether they would be interested in seeing the current AEW star return to WWE.

Dijak responded to the tweet by sharing a short throwback clip of Roman Reigns saying, "I'm interested."

Lee has spent the majority of his AEW run on the sidelines. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Tony Khan will add an injury time to extend his contract and thwart him from going back to WWE anytime soon.

Keith Lee was supposed to win the major title before WWE exit

Keith Lee was set to face Matt Riddle and (c) Bobby Lashley in a three-way match for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber in 2021. However, Lee was pulled from the Premium Live Event, citing injury concerns.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Riddle revealed that Lee was supposed to win the US title that night:

"Yeah, when I won the United States title, I wasn't even supposed to win. Keith Lee was supposed to win. He got COVID, he was really sick. They replaced him with John Morrison and then I replaced Keith Lee to win. And I pinned Morrison, Keith was supposed to pin me to protect Bobby [Lashley]. Things change."

The Limitless One's main roster run in WWE didn't pan out the way some fans anticipated. With the recent regime change, a potential return cannot be ruled out once his AEW contract expires.

