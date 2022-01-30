"No one's buying a ticket to see him" - WWE Veteran believes Sheamus' alleged salary is unjustified (Exclusive)

Sheamus is making quite the fortune in WWE and former manager Kenny Bolin believes the amount he earns is unjustified. The superstar is reportedly making $1.5 Million per year and the Starmaker claimed that fans don't buy tickets to watch him perform.

The Celtic Warrior has been working for WWE for over 15 years and has held the WWE Championship three times. He defeated John Cena at TLC 2009 just months into his main roster debut. Sheamus also won the WWE Championship in 2015 after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former manager Kenny Bolin sat down with Sid Pullar III and Ricky Ucchino to talk about a number of topics. Here's what he had to say regarding The Celtic Warrior's reported salary.

"Sheamus is making between 1.5 and 2 Million a year? We let 200 people go and we can't shave that 2 million off the top because no one's buying a ticket to see him. People in Ireland ain't buying a ticket to see him. He might be a nice guy. He actually visited the whiskey factory that my daughter in law works at in Ireland. She saw him there and said "Kenny. He actually looks like a star" and I said yeah, in a whiskey factory. Not in the WWE. Two million dollars and we let 200 people go. What?", [35:04- 35:47]

Sheamus will be an entrant in the Royal Rumble tonight

WWE announced a few weeks ago that the former King of the Ring will be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Celtic Warrior will be looking to get another Royal Rumble win under his belt as he hopes to repeat the feat he achieved in 2012.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Bolin's comments regarding the former WWE Champion? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments section below.

