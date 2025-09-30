Kevin Nash addresses Bret Hart's criticism of Triple H as a WWE wrestler

Triple H's WWE in-ring career recently came under scrutiny after Bret Hart took a dig at his wrestling ability. Kevin Nash, a former opponent of both men, believes The Hitman is often misunderstood.

Hart's real-life issues with Triple H escalated after it emerged that The Game had prior knowledge about the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997. During an Inside The Ropes Q&A, the Canadian star controversially claimed WWE's Chief Content Officer never had a great match.

Although Nash is close friends with Triple H, the former WWE Champion defended Hart on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast.

"Paul [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] were both in on that Screwjob if it wasn't a work. See, people weren't there then. Bret was our guy. Like, when [Hulk] Hogan left, man, Bret was the guy that kinda carried the company until Vince [McMahon] could kinda put the pieces in place. Bret was super over, and he was a good champion."

Bret Hart held the WWE Championship five times. He is also the first three-time Hall of Famer in the company's history.

Kevin Nash on Bret Hart's dedication to his fans in WWE

After Hulk Hogan's WWE departure in 1993, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels emerged as two of the company's top singles talents.

Kevin Nash added that Hart had no problem staying late after shows to interact with his loyal fans.

"We'd be drunk before the bus left the building in Europe because he'd go out there and sign every f***ing fan's program. He was a good champion. Bret's always gonna be misunderstood because Bret took it as a business, but he also loved it. It was a passion in his family."

In the same episode, Nash discussed the possible consequences of LA Knight's recent "anti-push" on WWE television.

