Kevin Nash discloses WWE Superstar Logan Paul's salary

Internet celebrity and WWE Superstar Logan Paul is a wonder in professional wrestling. Despite the nuclear heat he receives from fans, it is crystal clear Paul is built for the squared circle.

The Maverick signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, marking his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. He wrestled the company's biggest name, Roman Reigns, in November. One year later, he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. Following RAW's move to Netflix, Paul has become exclusive to the red brand.

On Kliq This, Kevin Nash claimed he knew there was no way Rey Mysterio would go over The Maverick to qualify for the Elimination Chamber scheduled for March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He backed up his statement by noting WWE pays Paul five million, and the former US Champ has been booked strong thus far.

"I didn't think Rey was going over, because they're paying Logan Paul five million. He was second to last going out at the Royal Rumble. He's definitely going to be in the Elimination Chamber." [From 1:36 to 1:48]

Logan Paul will step inside the Chamber for the second time in his career in a week. He has strong opposition as top players Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and John Cena are all competing in it.

Interestingly, before he gets to Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Paul teased a rumored WrestleMania showdown against a former WWE Champion.

Logan Paul feels he gets 'go away heat' from WWE fans

Despite his athletic prowess, Logan Paul is a despised name in the professional wrestling world. The Maverick addressed this on a recent episode of his podcast.

While interviewing WWE's veteran commentator Michael Cole on Impaulsive, Paul claimed he belongs in the ring with all of the big names. However, he is aware the fans don't like him. There are heel superstars who get booed, and then there are athletes like him who get 'go away heat':

"I think I have go away heat. So, the only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler. There’s a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘Get this guy out of here,'" Paul said.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray feels it is 'good business' if Logan Paul wrestles a top WWE star at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas later this year.

