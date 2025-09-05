Kevin Nash gives his condition for possible WWE return

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has given his terms for his potential return to the company. Nash's best friends, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, have huge roles as the main creative minds behind the WWE main roster and NXT, respectively.
Big Daddy Cool is currently signed by the company under a Legends contract. He's making sporadic appearances as a spectator for big events but has no other roles, unlike Triple H and HBK.
Speaking to Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Kevin Nash was asked if he's interested in having a creative role in WWE. Nash joked that the only way he'll get involved with a job like that is if the company opens a branch in Tahiti or Hawaii, implying he prefers being on vacation rather than working at the age of 66.
"They got (Undertaker) in Mexico, they got it covered. I'm waiting till they go to, I don't know, maybe Tahiti and open up a territory. ... I'll run the Hawaiian office," Nash said.
Kevin Nash currently has his own podcast called Kliq This with co-host Sean Oliver. He also makes appearances at pro wrestling conventions, along with other fellow wrestling legends.
Kevin Nash drops massive statement about Becky Lynch
Speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash reacted to Becky Lynch's controversial promo on the August 25 edition of WWE RAW in Birmingham, England. Lynch got a lot of heat from fans after a disrespectful comment about the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July.
Nash believes that Lynch's prime is over, and she was "grasping" at straws trying to get heat for her comments.
"I think her run's over. I think she's grasping. I think the business has passed her by," Nash said.
Nash's comments weren't well-received by some of his fellow veterans, such as veteran sports journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In fairness to Lynch, she garnered more heat after helping her husband Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris retain the World Heavyweight Championship.
