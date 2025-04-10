Kevin Nash wants top female WWE star to be left off WrestleMania 41 card

This year's WrestleMania card has received mixed reactions from WWE fans and veterans alike. One such name unhappy with the current booking of the women's division is Kevin Nash.

He recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing rivalry between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair en route to WrestleMania 41.

As announced by Adam Pearce this week, IYO SKY will put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows this year.

Mami was a late addition to the already-scheduled match between Belair and SKY.

Speaking on a recent episode of his 'Kliq This' podcast, Kevin Nash said he wanted to see The EST of WWE against The Eradicator in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

The former nWo member has no interest in seeing SKY wrestle, suggesting that she could have been left off the card.

“F***ing horrible in my estimation. I don’t want to see f***ing SKY and Bianca. I want to see Bianca and Rhea. I want to see Rhea and I don’t give a f**k who … she’s a f***ing star man.” (H/T - eWrestingnews)

Ripley and Belair have previously expressed their desire to face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

But since IYO SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion, a one-on-one match between the two women won't be happening anytime soon. Regardless, they will still get to share the ring at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Kevin Nash wants WWE to punish Adam Pearce

Kevin Nash thinks WWE should have fired Adam Pearce for making Bianca Belair the special guest referee for the title rematch between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley on RAW.

The match ended in no contest after both women accidentally laid hands on the EST of WWE, forcing her to call it off.

“Number one, I would fire the General Manager [Adam Pearce] for putting Bianca [Belair] as the referee and not having it be a no DQ match. That’s a stipulation right there. Bianca doesn’t want to wrestle Rhea [Ripley], of course, she’s going to f***ing [get involved]. I mean, to put your babyface in that predicament, I don’t think that’s a good thing," he added.

Despite Nash's tongue-in-cheek comment, the aforementioned angle was played out to plant the seeds for the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 between the three superstars.

