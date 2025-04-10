Kevin Nash wants WWE to fire 28-year wrestling veteran

WWE CCO Triple H has pulled out all the stops to make WrestleMania 41 one for the ages. However, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is unhappy with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's recent booking decision.

IYO SKY's WWE Women's World Championship reign is in serious jeopardy.

Mami has been hellbent on reclaiming her Women's World Championship since losing it to SKY. She recently challenged The Genius of The Sky, with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee, in a rematch from last month.

However, the bout ended in a double disqualification after The EST of WWE called off the match due to utter chaos.

After weeks of tension, Adam Pearce finally inserted Rhea Ripley into the program between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on RAW this past week. The Damage CTRL member will now be forced to defend her title in a Triple Threat match on WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

Speaking on a recent episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said Adam Pearce should be fired for adding Rhea Ripley into the mix.

“Number one, I would fire the General Manager [Adam Pearce] for putting Bianca [Belair] as the referee and not having it be a no DQ match. That’s a stipulation right there. Bianca doesn’t want to wrestle Rhea [Ripley], of course, she’s going to f***ing [get involved]. I mean, to put your babyface in that predicament, I don’t think that’s a good thing," Nash said. (H/T - eWrestlingnews)

Did Rhea Ripley get injured on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley survived an injury scare on Monday Night RAW this week. During the segment, SKY delivered a Springboard Dropkick to Mami, causing her face to smash into Belair's shoulder.

The scary spot left some fans wondering if Ripley suffered a broken nose. According to Fightful Select, the former Judgment Day member seemed 'all right' and in good spirits backstage.

The Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 is expected to go as planned.

