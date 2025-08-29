Kevin Owens breaks silence to send message following major SmackDown title change

Kevin Owens broke his silence today on social media to react to a major title change on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's episode of the blue brand is the final show before Clash in Paris this Sunday night.Solo Sikoa defended the United States Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The MFT faction (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tanga Loa) attempted to interfere in the match, but Jacob Fatu made the save.Zayn was then able to connect with the Helluva Kick on Sikoa to capture the United States Championship. Kevin Owens took to social media to congratulate The Great Liberator following his victory and jokingly claimed that he still hated him.&quot;One of the best indeed… Top 1, in my opinion. I still hate him though. Or maybe not. I don’t know, it’s hard to remember. Depends on the day, I guess. We’ll see what happens. One thing I do know for sure is that he’s the best,&quot; he wrote.Owens defeated Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Prizefighter hasn't competed since the PLE on March 1 and recently underwent neck fusion surgery. He was scheduled to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but the match was canceled due to his neck issue.Kevin Owens details major accident with WWE personalityWWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently detailed the accident he was in with Cathy Kelley in Saudi Arabia.Owens and Kelley were in a dune buggy that rolled over while the company was in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2024. Speaking on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with Cody Rhodes, Owens noted that he protected Kelley once the vehicle started to roll over.“Going through the dunes, great time, amazing time. And then as we go up a dune, I see the buggy in front of us almost go. And in my head, I go, ‘Oh, we’re gonna go.’ And as we start going, in my head, I go, 'Cathy doesn’t know how to keep her f***ing hands in.' I just reached around and grabbed her arms, and as we’re rolling, I’m holding on to her,&quot; Owens recalled.Danni @TruReyesLINK@WWE Cathy Kelley and Kevin Owens friendship is the best.Only time will tell when Kevin Owens will be able to return to WWE and perform in the ring once again.