Kevin Owens defeats returning WWE star in the opening match of RAW

Kevin Owens collided with former United States Champion Baron Corbin on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Prizefighter kicked off the show. Just when he was about to talk about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, JBL interrupted him.

The WWE Hall of Famer insulted the Birmingham, Alabama crowd and stated that Owens doesn't have what it takes to dethrone The Tribal Chief. He introduced the only person who has pinned Roman Reigns in the last three years, The Modern Day Wrestling God, Baron Corbin.

After the two parties exchanged words, KO challenged Corbin to a match, and the two stars wrestled. The latter chokeslammed his opponent on the apron during the bout. KO then hit a Swanton Bomb for a two-count. Corbin then performed the Deep Six for another two-count.

In the end, Kevin Owens performed a stunner to win the match via pinfall. After the match, The Bloodline attacked him. He attacked the group with a steel chair before WWE Official Adam Pearce came out to restore order in the ring.

