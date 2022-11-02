There's still a big singles match that Kevin Owens is waiting to have in WWE.

The Prize Fighter has been part of the WWE main roster for seven years and has wrestled singles matches against practically everyone. But there is still one name that has eluded him.

Kevin Owens was a recent guest on The Happy Hour to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the discussion, KO expressed his desire to finally have a one-on-one match against WWE legend Rey Mysterio:

"We've had a multi-man match here and there. We've teamed together, but we never had a singles match," Kevin Owens said. "I really can't imagine anybody right now that I'd love to wrestle other than Rey."

Unfortunately, for Owens, Rey Mysterio recently moved back to the SmackDown brand, so it might be a while before he can get the match he desires.

Kevin Owens would like to work more with Edge in the future as well

Another name Owens would like to step into the ring with again in the near future is Edge. He competed against him one-on-one for the first time late last year at Madison Square Garden:

"I'd love to do something with Edge as well. We had one match at Madison Square Garden around the holidays there last year," Kevin Owens recalled. "That was great, but I'd love to do more." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Both Owens and Edge are currently not being utilized on WWE RAW as of late for very different reasons.

The Rated-R Superstar was written off of television at WWE Extreme Rules. This would be so he could reportedly film his role in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

According to WrestleVotes and GiveMeSport, Owens isn't on WWE RAW as Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's storyline has exceeded expectations. Now the storyline that would see KO and Zayn battle The Bloodline has reportedly been put on hold for the time being.

What do you make of KO's comments? Would you like to see him get his singles match against Rey Mysterio in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

