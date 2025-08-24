Kevin Owens makes interesting request amid WWE hiatus

Popular WWE Superstar Kevin Owens made an interesting request today amid his hiatus from the company. The Prizefighter is currently out of action due to a neck issue and has undergone surgery.Owens made an appearance at a NASCAR event yesterday and instructed the drivers to start their engines. He served as the grand marshal for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. The former champion took to social media today to share that he had a great time and asked NASCAR to let him drive next time.&quot;I had a blast meeting everyone there and learning more about NASCAR and everything that goes into these events. Thanks for having me! (Next time, let me drive plz 🥺),&quot; wrote Owens.Owens has not been in action since his victory over Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. He was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 but was forced to pull out of the match due to injury. Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry replaced Owens and was quickly defeated by Orton at The Show of Shows earlier this year.Former WWE writer reacts to Matt Riddle's claim that Kevin Owens was difficult to work withWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Matt Riddle's claim that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were difficult to work with while he was in WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to The Original Bro's comments about Zayn and Owens. He suggested that the two WWE stars wanted to do a bunch of spots every match, and that was likely what Riddle was referring to.&quot;Did you read Riddle’s comments today? They interviewed Riddle and he said, Sami and Kevin Owens were very very difficult to work with. He said when he was laying out matches with them, he couldn’t even get a word in. As a matter of fact, he said, when he used to work with Sheamus, Sheamus would literally beat the crap out of him physically in the ring but he’d much rather work with Sheamus than go over a match with Sami and Kevin Owens. What is it? Because they want to get in a billion spots. That’s exactly what he’s talking about,&quot; said Russo.Im Azmi #ThankYouCena #ThankYouAJ @ImAzmi0LINK@FightOwensFight Drivers, STAR YOUR ENGINES!!!!!!!! ~ Kevin “NASCAR REF” OwensOnly time will tell when Kevin Owens will be able to return to action following his neck injury.