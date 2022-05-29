"Just didn't care" - Kevin Owens' reaction to SmackDown star's "look of disgust" backstage

Bully Ray recently recalled a hilarious WWE backstage story about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

While Owens and Zayn have often crossed paths in wrestling shows over the years, it's no secret that both men are real-life friends. KO even said a few years back that the two of them are "more like brothers," given how long they have been associated with each other.

Speaking on Busted Open, Ray highlighted their close relationship. The WWE Hall of Famer touched upon a backstage story from more than five years ago when he was eating food with Zayn in catering:

"Me and Sami are sitting there eating, and here comes Kevin with a plate of food," recalled Ray. "He must have had a pound of pasta and five meatballs on his plate. And Sami is just looking at him, like, 'Dude, you're in the WWE. You might wanna try to maintain some type of a figure.' The look of disgust that Sami had on his face for the amount of food that Kevin was about to eat, and Kevin just didn't care — just shoveling [the food] in."

Ray clarified that he is a fan of all body types being represented in professional wrestling, and not every star needs to look like The Rock or John Cena to be popular.

Bully Ray thinks Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would be a great tag team in WWE

For years, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been on the same and opposite sides of WWE tag team matches. Bully Ray believes their current characters would make for an "extremely entertaining" team.

During Busted Open, the WWE legend briefly spoke about why he has a lot of faith in the idea:

"I think them as a team would be extremely entertaining — knowing what they have done in the past, knowing what they are capable of, knowing the timing they have with one another. They have been friends for so long. There's no doubt," said Ray.

Although Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have not tagged together since 2019, they recently had an amusing back-and-forth on SmackDown. You can check out what happened during The KO Show segment here.

