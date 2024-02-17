Kevin Owens sends message as he arrives at WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens has delivered a message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's show will air live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Prizefighter won the United States Championship tournament earlier this year by defeating Santos Escobar. He battled Logan Paul for the title at Royal Rumble 2024 but came up short. The champion attempted to use brass knuckles to steal the victory, but Owens saw it coming.

KO grabbed the brass knuckles and blasted the popular YouTuber in the face with them. However, the referee spotted the foreign object during the pinfall and disqualified Owens from the match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand, WWE shared a video of Kevin Owens arriving at the venue. Owens wondered if he was supposed to be doing something cool while walking into the building and started dancing, as seen in the Instagram post below.

Kevin Owens breaks silence on his loss at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Kevin Owens has made it known that he wants a rematch against Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, the SmackDown star stated that there was no way their rivalry could end following their match at Royal Rumble. Owens noted that the champion was the one who brought the brass knuckles into the ring and took a shot at the 28-year-old as well.

"I hope Logan Paul knows, I'm coming for a rematch. There's no way things can end this way. First of all, he brought in the brass knuckles. In French, that's called a 'poing américain' which literally translates meaning American Fist, which is appropriate because he's the United States Champion. Doesn't do anything by the book, brings in American Fists, in trying to retain the US title," said Owens.

You can check out Owens' comments in the video below:

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens will both be competing in Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Owens is set to battle The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio tonight on Smackdown, and the United States Champion will battle The Miz. It will be interesting to see if Owens and Paul cross paths later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens get another shot at the United States Championship? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

