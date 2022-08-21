Create

"Why do they always want tables?" - Kevin Owens shares question for fans from recently returned WWE Superstar

WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens during a show
Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 21, 2022 08:27 AM IST

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently posted a humorous comment on Twitter that Bayley initially made.

The Role Model returned to the promotion at SummerSlam after missing over a year due to a torn ACL. Bayley showed up at the premium live event alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT. The group confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch following their RAW Women's Championship match. The following RAW, they attacked Becky backstage as a way to write her off television as she recovered from an injury.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have entered the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships. They have advanced to the tournament's semifinals and will battle Alexa Bliss & Asuka on next Monday's RAW. Bayley has been ringside for their matches and is feuding with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Amidst all this, Kevin Owens posted an interesting question posed by Bayley today on Twitter. She wondered why fans were always chanting for tables and admitted she didn't chant that before she became a wrestler.

“Why do they always want tables? Did I want tables when I was a fan?”- Bayley, August 20, 2022

Kevin Owens recently returned to RAW and powerbombed Ezekiel on the ring apron. The latter was taken away on a stretcher, leading to a stern warning from his father. KO battled Drew McIntyre on this past week's RAW but The Usos interfered to end the match in a disqualification.

The WWE Universe reacts to Bayley's question

The WWE Universe was quick to respond to Bayley's question on Twitter.

The Role Model has had beef with tables for several years now. Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair during a street fight in 2019 during a live event, but the table wouldn't break after several tries.

A fan posted a video of Bayley taking out her frustrations on the table with a kendo stick as the crowd chanted, "f*ck you, table!".

LMAOOOOO so Bayley and Charlotte in a Streetfight, Bayley won, afterward Charlotte put her on the table and did a swanton but the table didn’t break, she powerbombed Bayley and it still didn’t break.Cue Bayley doing this while the crowd chanted “F*ck you table” https://t.co/iyZl0UXuXx

Some agreed with Bayley's comments:

@FightOwensFight Bayley asking the right questions! Tables are terrible weapons when chairs/kendo sticks/sledgehammers exist.
@FightOwensFight I hate the disrespect the tables chant shows to the performers who are already working their hearts out.
@FightOwensFight I’m pro fans chanting, but that’s my least favorite chant in all of wrestling. It’s even worse than “What?” Let the matches happen.
@FightOwensFight I never understood it either, they only have 1 use before they're broken, why not something that can be used more than once?

Several fans claimed that The Dudley Boyz trained them to chant for tables:

@FightOwensFight the dudley boyz trained us to chant for them and now we can't stop. send help plz.
@FightOwensFight Blame the Dudley Boyz, they spoiled us.
@FightOwensFight Blame them https://t.co/F6M6VT5wIK

Another member of the WWE Universe reminisced on how the company would always put someone through the Spanish commentary table in the past.

@FightOwensFight The Spanish annouce table being broken all the time made me love tables

An independent former ring announcer pointed out that fans still chant "What?!" even though Stone Cold Steve Austin isn't an active wrestler anymore.

@FightOwensFight The same can be said of all the people that chant "What?" even though Austin hasn't really wrestled in years.

The WWE Universe may be fickle at times, but there is no denying their love for tables.

Do you always want tables? Let us know in the comments section below.

