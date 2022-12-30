Kevin Owens tweets a GIF of him shaking hands with John Cena just before his 2015 betrayal

Kevin Owens has tweeted a GIF of his betrayal of John Cena from 2015. The two men will team up on this week's SmackDown against The Bloodline.

Owens is currently engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns. At Survivor Series WarGames, his long-term friend and Bloodline member, Sami Zayn, also pledged his allegiance to The Tribal Chief.

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Reigns demanded a tag team match against Owens and a partner of his choosing. This led to the confirmation of Cena's in-ring return.

In the gif, Owens can be seen shaking hands with the 16-time world champion. Soon after, he took Cena out with some heft blows. The rivalry against the Cenation leader saw The Prizefighter shine on the main roster.

Check out Kevin Owens' tweet below:

Over the years, the WWE Universe has witnessed Owens betraying his allies on numerous occasions.

The former Universal Champion has previously betrayed Zayn on NXT. He also turned his back on The New Day after serving as a temporary member of the faction.

Kevin Owens recently discussed the content of his texts with John Cena

Kevin Owens was recently in conversation with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss his upcoming match with The Bloodline.

Owens mentioned that he and John Cena briefly spoke with one another over texts but never discussed their plans for their match. The WWE star said:

"You know, we text here and there but it's really, I'm not gonna say that I use those emojis that he described. But it's a lot like that. We just talk about silly stuff and just mention, 'Hey remember when we had this match and this happened?' Stuff like that. But we haven't really discussed the upcoming SmackDown just yet."

The final SmackDown of 2022 will mark Cena's first match of the year. This will also be his return to in-ring competition since he unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

There are also reports of Owens possibly challenging Reigns in early 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

