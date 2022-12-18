When did arch-rivals John Cena and Kevin Owens become friends?

Kevin Owens and John Cena go back a long way in their WWE careers. The Prizefighter made his main roster debut in 2015 by facing John Cena, who was the United States Champion at the time. Since then, the two men have had an intense rivalry and friendship backstage.

One of the most enjoyable WWE television moments of 2015 was John Cena's reign as United States Champion. During his weekly open-challenge gimmick, Owens confronted Cena and made an immediate impression. When Cena introduced him, Owens delivered a fantastic promo on how hard he had to work to reach where he is now.

Kevin Owens took out Cena with a hefty blow and stood tall in his first appearance on the main roster. From there, The Prizefighter and the 16-time world champion found themselves in a match at the Elimination Chamber and put on an enthralling battle, which Owens won.

Kevin Owens' debut on the main roster was history in the making, as John Cena lost to Owens clean in their first match. The feud between the two was intense, but they are now supposedly friends.

The friendship between Cena and KO can be inferred from the fact that the latter’s son is a big fan of the 16-time world champion. Cena and Owens are all set to fight Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on December 30th. But the Cenation Leader may find it hard to trust KO because he has betrayed his partners Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn, and Kofi Kingston in the past.

Possible reason for John Cena teaming up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on December 30th

The 16-time world champion revealed he will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. A possible reason why Cena teamed up with Owens is that they both share a common ground, both of whom have a bad record against Roman Reigns.

In one-on-one contests, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has an undefeated record against the Cenation leader. Roman Reigns prevailed in their first encounter at No Mercy 2017 between the two superstars.

At SummerSlam in 2021, John Cena made a comeback to the WWE and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Cenation Leader put in a fantastic effort, but the Tribal Chief crushed him in the contest.

Kevin Owens, his partner for the evening, also has a poor track record when it comes to competing against the Tribal Chief. Owens and Reigns engaged in a feud for the Universal Championship during the ThunderDome era. Owens was unsuccessful on numerous occasions.

Do you think Cena and Owens will be able to beat Reigns and Zayn on December 30? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

