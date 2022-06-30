Kevin Owens' two-word response to a WWE fan asking him to stay in Canada

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens had some harsh words for a Twitter user who expressed that he would prefer if KO stayed in Canada.

The Prizefighter missed this week's edition of RAW despite being slated to take on a member of Ezekiel's family in a singles match. The clash was set to be for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, those plans were nixed at the last moment, with the company announcing that the match had been "rescheduled."

Owens later took to Twitter to reveal that he didn't show up on the red brand because of his issue with Texas, the state where the show took place. A WWE fan responded to KO's statement, stating that the state of Texas didn't want to see the former Universal Champion either and that he should stay in his home country. The fan's response was met with some harsh words from Owens.

Kevin @FightOwensFight I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.



Leave me alone. I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.Leave me alone.

You can check out Owens' harsh reply to the fan's critical response by clicking here.

Kevin Owens could still be a part of WWE Money in the Bank

While WWE did not address the reason behind Owens' match being scrapped on RAW, it was later reported that it was a minor issue.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling News Observer also speculated that KO might appear on the blue brand this week to claim his position in the upcoming high-stakes ladder match.

"I did not check if Kevin Owens would be ready by Friday. I just know that he was not ready tonight, but it’s nothing serious, is what I was told. So perhaps he could be ready by Friday and they could do that match."

Meltzer added that Kevin Owens has proven himself to be a great performer when it comes to ladder matches. His experience and willingness to entertain would make him a tremendous addition to the bout.

"Kevin Owens is a guy that you kind of want in that match. He’s really good at working with ladders and things like that. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s got a very high willingness to do crazy stuff. So, maybe the idea was for him to go in. I don’t know that he necessarily was going to win." (H/T: Ringside News)

The Prizefighter has been embroiled in a lengthy feud with Ezekiel on RAW. The duo even locked horns at Hell in a Cell where KO was able to pick up the victory. It will be interesting to see if Owens ends up in the Money in the Bank ladder match. If he does, he will certainly be one of the performers to watch.

