"I carried those bruises" - Ex-WWE Superstar on being one of Chris Benoit's last opponents (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn recently said that his experience of wrestling Chris Benoit was "awesome." As per Cagematch, he was Benoit's last house show opponent before the latter became associated with the horrific double-murder and suicide tragedy in June 2007.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Thorn recalled how he had bruises all over his chest following their bouts, which even lasted a couple of weeks.

"I worked with Benoit a lot. It was awesome," said Kevin Thorn. "We went out there and beat the crap out of each other in a couple of house shows and stuff. I still remember when everything happened, I still had black and blue all over my chest from chops and stuff. I carried those bruises for a couple of weeks after the fact, so it was kind of a reminder."

Kevin Thorn also spoke about Paul Heyman, Rob Van Dam, and The Undertaker, among various other pro wrestling personalities, during his appearance on UnSKripted. You can check out the Q&A session below:

Does former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn still wrestle?

Kevin Fertig - the man who portrayed WWE characters such as Mordecai and Kevin Thorn - is currently a real estate agent.

The former WWE Superstar also told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he occasionally competes as a professional wrestler, just for fun.

"I compete every now and then. It all depends - there are certain promoters out there that I really, really like, that I've always had a good bond with. They're basically kind of family and friends, in a way. It makes it fun. It's not work." Thorn continued, "When you do it like that, at least for me, I really, really enjoy it. It doesn't seem like, you know, a 9-to-5 job. It seems like a vacation, and it's just fun seeing friends."

Although his 2004 stint as Mordecai did not last long on WWE SmackDown, he later competed on the ECW brand as Kevin Thorn, a vampire character.

The former WWE Superstar has mainly worked for independent promotions since 2009. What are your thoughts on his remarks about Chris Benoit? Let us know in the comments section below.

