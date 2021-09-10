Former WWE Superstar recalls one of the worst pay-per-views ever, Paul Heyman's negative reaction to it (Exclusive) 

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn was part of December to Dismember 2006, which is widely regarded as one of the company's worst pay-per-views of all time. Thorn recently said the event was "slapped together for no reason," which could have been the reason behind its poor reception.

Thorn teamed up with Ariel at the pay-per-view, and the duo defeated Mike Knox and Kelly Kelly in a mixed tag team match that lasted almost eight minutes. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'UnSKripted,' the former WWE Superstar expressed that he was happy to be paid for wrestling at the event, regardless of how it was received.

"You know, the only thing I can remember about it is I think I got like a $6000 check for it and I was pretty happy about that," said Kevin Thorn. "It wasn't my fault, I didn't write the thing. I just had to go out there and deal the cards we were handed. It just proves it's the big guy's toy and there's days he just doesn't want to do anything with anybody. It was just kind of slapped together for no reason, I think. And that's why it came off the way it did is - they were more concerned probably with RAW going on Monday than they cared about that pay-per-view on that Sunday."

The former WWE Superstar also gave his take on Jim Cornette's rants and why his potential feud with The Undertaker never happened, among other topics. You can check out the full Q&A session in the video embedded below:

Paul Heyman parted ways with WWE shortly after December to Dismember 2006

The main event of the aforementioned WWE pay-per-view featured an Extreme Elimination Chamber match for the ECW World Championship, and Bobby Lashley became the new titleholder at the event.

But Paul Heyman, who had been a key creative figure at the time, was reportedly against this development because he wanted CM Punk to win the gold instead.

Kevin Thorn said Heyman's reaction to how things turned out was mostly negative.

"Oh, he hated every bit of it," Thorn added. "Yeah, he hated every bit of it."

Paul Heyman left WWE on December 17, 2006, several days after that year's December to Dismember event. He eventually returned to the company as Brock Lesnar's on-screen advocate in 2012.

