Kim Orton calls herself and former WWE star lucky because Randy Orton knows this special 'bedroom' move

While Randy Orton may be on the sidelines, the former WWE champion is still making waves during his absence from the squared circle. Recently, his wife, Kim Orton, shared a hilarious reel featuring The Viper while calling herself and Nia Jax lucky.

The Legend Killer's RKO is one of the most iconic moves in professional wrestling, and over the years, hundreds of both male and female stars have been on the receiving end of it. This also includes Nia Jax, who was treated to an RKO when she was involved in the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019.

Recently an Instagram user posted a hilarious reel, noting that "98/100 women wish their man knew this bedroom move", which was followed by the viral clip of Orton taking out Nia Jax with his finisher move. Kim Orton shared the clip, calling herself and the former WWE Superstar lucky.

The Legend Killer recently broke silence on social media amid his lengthy absence. Check out his comment by clicking here.

Fans have been urging for Randy Orton to return to WWE and RKO Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton is one of the greatest heels to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Legend Killer has never shied away from putting his hands on female colleagues, with Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax, and Stacy Keibler being a few to receive an RKO.

Fans have been urging for the 14-time world champion to put Rhea Ripley in her place as The Eradicator constantly gets involved in her male stablemates' matches, leaving many frustrated.

Mami also shared her thoughts on the same, noting that she would instead like to add the former WWE Champion to The Judgment Day.

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO. Mami is always right and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day and he’d be a step below Mami."

⚡ @Nobody_Ucey I'm tired of Rhea being involved of every men's match and no one is allowed to hit her Randy gonna need to humble her when he gets back pic.twitter.com/eJI8aIu41A

Randy has been out of action since May last year. The rumors of him returning at WWE SummerSlam have been picking up recently. However, these are mere speculations, and nothing is confirmed at the moment.

