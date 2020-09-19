Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is on the road to recovery and is expected back on Friday Night SmackDown in the very near future. The New Day member has been on the shelf ever since he was put through two tables at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules earlier this year.

There's been no confirmation of an actual injury to Kingston, other than the normal damage done when you get slammed through several tables. However, Kofi addressed his time off during a recent interview with Columbus, OH TV station ABC6. He told Stuart Osborne that when Cesaro threw him through those tables, his body told him it was time for a break:

"I've been able to just recoup at home here, and just recover. So I'm feeling pretty good. And you know the glass half full, is that I've been able to spend an amazing amount of time at home with my family and my kids. I'm just trying to cherish this time while I can," Kingston said. "I've been on the road for ten years consistently and I've never spent this much time at home."

Kofi Kingston's absence has left Big E as they only member of The New Day on the active roster, with Xavier Woods still recovering from an Achilles injury. As a result, Big E has been utilised as a singles superstar and is currently locked in a heated rivalry with Sheamus.

The question is, what happens when Kofi Kingston returns to WWE? That's an answer Kingston doesn't have. He told ABC6 that he genuinely has no idea what's in store for The New Day as a unit once he makes his return to TV.

Something Kofi Kingston has said before, and reiterated to Stuart Osborne, is that The New Day are greedy for gold. SmackDown is also really thin in it's tag team division right now, so The New Day going after the SmackDown tag team titles once again appears likely.

Kingston also said that this chance to ride solo for Big E is a huge opportunity for him and one that he greatly deserves. If Big E's singles run continues upon Kingston's return, what could the latter do? How about a program with the new Universal Champion?

Kofi Kingston says he needs to talk with Roman Reigns

The landscape of Friday Night SmackDown has certainly changed since Kofi Kingston has been away. Roman Reigns has returned to rule "his island" and is doing so with an iron fist and the WWE Universal Championship around his waist.

When asked about Reigns' new attitude and his partnership with Paul Heyman, Kofi Kingston told ABC6 that he was just as surprised as everyone else. He also says he needs to have a conversation with Roman about it.

"Why do you need this parasite, Paul Heyman? You know? Why do you need him to like, further yourself?" Kingston continued, "I'm gonna talk to him when I get there and try to figure out what's going on. Because out of all the people in the world man, why, why Paul Heyman?"

Kingston did say that the sudden change in Roman's demeanor is something he never thought he'd see. However, he mentioned it's a reason why fans should tune in because you never know what might happen in WWE.

If Reigns' new attitude has taught us anything, it's that he will not react kindly to Kofi Kingston showing up on SmackDown and asking questions. Could the next feud for the WWE Universal Championship be laid out for us?

We'll all find out together in the near future. First up for Roman Reigns, he has his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.