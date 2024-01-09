Kofi Kingston mocks WWE star ahead of tonight's RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will see Kofi Kingston look to settle things in a grudge match, but he's mocking his opponent before the show hits the air.

The New Day has feuded with Imperium for several weeks now. With Xavier Woods currently injured, last week's RAW Day 1 special saw Jey Uso team with Kingston for a win over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The match ended abruptly when Vinci was injured. Now Kingston vs. Kaiser will take place on tonight's RAW, and WWE is billing this as a grudge match.

The 42-year-old Ghanaian-born superstar took to his Instagram Stories this afternoon and posted a promotional graphic for tonight's match. However, the former WWE Champion mocked the Imperium member by making him look like a clown.

Screenshot of Kofi Kingston's post on Instagram Stories

Kingston vs. Kaiser on tonight's RAW will be the first-ever televised singles match between the two tag team stars. They worked six matches on the annual post-Christmas Holiday Tour in late December, but the New Day member won them all.

Possible return on tonight's WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser was announced for tonight's RAW as a grudge match to settle a score, but there may be another significant swerve planned.

Xavier Woods has not wrestled since the six-team Tag Team Turmoil match on November 27. It was reported that the 37-year-old was pulled from the road as he needed time to "heal up" after being "banged up" for some time.

While not confirmed for tonight's RAW as of now, backstage sources reported that Woods would be back on WWE TV within the first two weeks of 2024, which means he could return this week or next, unless things change with his status.

The New Day is expected to rejoin the chase for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Tonight's RAW will also feature Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa. This is being billed as a high-stakes matchup as DIY's Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are hoping to secure a title shot, as are The Miz and R-Truth of Awesome Truth.

How do you feel about the current RAW and SmackDown tag team scene? Who do you want to see take the titles off The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below!

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.