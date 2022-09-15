"Unwatchable and stale" - WCW veteran points out where WWE went wrong with Braun Strowman's booking  

Konnan recently stated that booking WWE Superstar Braun Strowman as a comedy act during his feud with Elias made him "unwatchable" and "stale."

The Monster Among Men is one of the most physically-imposing performers in the business today, capable of terrifying his opponents by just staring them down. However, in 2018, the former Universal Champion was involved in a feud with Elias, during which the company presented him in a comedic vein.

Not many were pleased with the change as they felt it robbed Strowman of his aura. One among them is Konnan, who recently shared his unfiltered thoughts on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100.

The wrestling veteran stated that Braun Strowman was great during the early stages of his career. However, his program with Elias was underwhelming.

"Now, Braun [Strowman] was great at the beginning, given how they booked him; once he started the comedy and other bull***t with Elias. To me, he became unwatchable and stale, and it's really all in the booking, how you book you book people," said Konnan. (3:06 - 3:20)

Konnan was also displeased with Braun Strowman's return segment on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, Strowman returned to WWE more than a year after he was released from the company owing to budget cuts. He single-handedly destroyed The Street Profits, The New Day, Alpa Academy, and Los Lotharios, who were involved in a four-way tag team match on the show.

While fans were ecstatic to see Strowman back, Konnan was far from pleased as he felt the 39-year-old buried the other competitors in the segment.

"This was a good match, as all of them have been shining lately in everything they do. Dawkins now wrestles without a shirt, and he's one of the most improved wrestlers. And then Braun comes out and destroys everybody. I didn't like it because it's just one guy buried eight guys that have been trying hard, you know, so I didn't like this, though he got a good pop and looked great," said Konnan.

Despite returning on WWE RAW, Braun Strowman was soon drafted to SmackDown, where he's seemingly listed as a babyface. It will be interesting to see if he will enter a notable feud in the coming weeks.

