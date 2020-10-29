Hulk Hogan defined professional wrestling in the 1980s. He revitalized himself in the 1990s in WCW and established himself as one of the all-time greats. Hogan was an inspiration to many WWE Superstars and other professional wrestlers as the industry's standard of success.

On this date in 1987, World Wrestling Federation Champion Hulk Hogan battled Cowboy Bob Orton on Memorial Day Weekend . . . hear an instrumental remix of Real American during The Hulkster's promo hyping the match . . .https://t.co/fsfXbTSgyc pic.twitter.com/5XnSoV3SXd — Monsoon Classic (@Monsoon_Classic) May 23, 2020

While some may debate whether Hulk Hogan's in-ring skill or work rate was as good as some of his contemporaries, others like Chris Jericho have maintained that it was his promo skills that got him over as well as his ability to read a crowd. But not everyone thinks this way, like Konnan.

Konnan thought that Hulk Hogan was kind of 'Whack'

On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan said that unlike others, he was not mesmerized by Hogan and didn't understand how others looked at him with awe. He said:

"I was never kind of like mesmerized by Hogan. I always thought he was kind of whack. When I always hear people, 'I got into the business because of Hogan,' I always think to myself, 'Really?' I just always thought, even as a little kid, probably saw him when I was 14, so I was already was a little bit older. But I just remember, I thought his schtick was like a used car salesman I'd see on TV or like a TV evangelist."

It's a surprising take from Konnan considering that he was in the NWO with Hulk Hogan, where Hogan probably had his best years as a heel in WCW. But beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and in wrestling terms, Hogan just didn't cut it for Konnan.

