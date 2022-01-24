Konnan shares worrying update on his health

Former WCW star Konnan has shared an update on his health after undergoing heart surgery due to COVID effects.

Konnan was hospitalized last year in February after he tested positive for COVID-19. A short while ago, reports came out stating that he needed a second kidney transplant. It was also stated that a donor had been found as well.

He has now broken his silence on his health, on the latest edition of Keeping It 100.

"What happened was, remember the story I told when I took that bump from FTR and I fractured my rib? I fractured my rib and tore my labrum and dislocated my shoulder. I had been having all these pains and I thought it was from the rib injury. I was like, 'I better not f**k around with this anymore.' I called my cardiologist and was like, 'come take a stress test.' I took a stress test and they said I couldn't go home because I might have a heart attack. He goes, 'we're gonna have to go in there and see what's up.' He put a catheter (in) and they said I had a blockage. 'We don't know if we need to put a stent or if it's open heart surgery, but we can't operate because your kidneys are f****d up. You might have to go on dialysis.' To make a long story short, they didn't have to do open heart surgery, it was a stent that they put in, but my kidneys got f****d up by COVID. COVID f****d up my kidneys and heart. Now I have to get a kidney donor again," he said. [H/T Fightful]

The wrestling veteran also revealed how he was feeling:

"I feel like I got a gunshot wound. They put two catheters in me."

Konnan first got a kidney transplant way back in 2007

Konnan needed a kidney transplant in 2007 and found a donor back then. Unfortunately, the WCW legend has had a weak immune system ever since then. This was due to him consuming anti-rejection drugs following the transplant.

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff



Konnan brought a lot of value to WCW.



Check out the new A charismatic performer and a brilliant wrestling mind.Konnan brought a lot of value to WCW.Check out the new @83Weeks about Konnan ad-free on AdFreeShows.com A charismatic performer and a brilliant wrestling mind.Konnan brought a lot of value to WCW.Check out the new @83Weeks about Konnan ad-free on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/mdE7bZuJgn

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported on his health after he caught COVID-19 last year. Meltzer stated that the situation was so dire that the former WCW US Champion had a chaplain come to his room and pray for his recovery.

JCP | WCW @JCP_WCW January 19, 1998

WCW Monday Nitro on TNT

🏟 Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

🤼‍♂️ Buff Bagwell and Konnan Steiner Brothers

🏅 Steiner Brothers January 19, 1998WCW Monday Nitro on TNT🏟 Louisiana SuperdomeNew Orleans, Louisiana🤼‍♂️ Buff Bagwell and KonnanSteiner Brothers🏅 Steiner Brothers 📆 January 19, 1998📺 WCW Monday Nitro on TNT🏟 Louisiana Superdome📍 New Orleans, Louisiana🤼‍♂️ Buff Bagwell and Konnan 🆚 Steiner Brothers🏅 Steiner Brothers https://t.co/jX0V2bdQmU

Also Read Article Continues below

We'll provide more updates on Konnan's health, as and when they come out. The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to the veteran.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Alan John