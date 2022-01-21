WCW veteran Konnan needs a second kidney transplant - Reports

Reports have emerged that WCW veteran Konnan is in need of a second kidney transplant.

This report surfaces just days after it was reported that the WCW alum had undergone heart surgery due to Covid-19 related issues. Though the veteran is stable, the virus is leaving a lasting impact on his organs.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the former 58-year-old will need to undergo the procedure for the second time. They have reportedly found a donor as well. During the first time, back in 2007, Konna's body rejected it, and he has been taking anti-rejection medication since then.

"Meltzer noted that Konnan is dealing with some serious kidney issues as they are in really bad shape. While Konnan needs a kidney transplant, the former WCW Superstar is believed to have found a donor. This will be the second time he has had a transplant," the report said.(H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Sportskeeda team wishes the veteran a speedy recovery from all his health troubles.

Konnan had to be hospitalized last year

The recurring health problems have proven to be a challenge for the WCW veteran. Last year, he was hospitalized amid kidney issues and COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer reported the incident, reflecting on the severity of the situation:

"It was really bad a week ago. Bad enough that he had Chaplain, you know, come to his room and pray for him. Bad enough that they talked to him about what decision should be made if his kidney stopped working or his heart stopped working... So, it was really bad. I feared, when I hear he had COVID, I really feared a lot," Meltzer said.

Though famed for his time in WCW, the 58-year-old has worked consistently with multiple independent promotions, IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling. He also made several appearances with former LAX stablemates Santana and Ortiz in AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think we'll see Konnan on our screens again soon? Share your thoughts on the situation in the comment section below.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy