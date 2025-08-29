Kurt Angle confirms he's returning in a new role, but not in WWE

With his wrestling days behind him, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is preparing for a new role. He recently opened up about joining Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle. The company's first event will take place this Saturday at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air live on Fox Nation. As many as ten matches are scheduled for RAF01, with Kurt Angle joining Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins as commentators.Earlier today, the official X handle of Real American Freestyle posted a promotional video featuring former WWE Champion Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist discussed his upcoming new role and what to expect from RAF.&quot;To be commentating at RAF01 is such a huge honor. Some of these guys that signed with RAF they are kind of pushing the end of their careers. Really close to retirement, but they wanna come back and prove themselves. I think that’s incredible, that speaks volumes for those guys. And the young guys? They are the hungry guys. So this show is going to be pretty amazing. There’s going to be a lot of action, a lot of scoring. I think the fans are going to have a lot of fun.”You can check out the full clip below:Kurt Angle was hoping to make a WWE returnOn the Counted Out podcast, Kurt Angle expressed his desire to manage Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. He laid down two conditions if WWE were to approach him someday.&quot;It's pretty evident who they would probably have me manage, and that's Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. They haven't approached me yet. I think they will eventually, but I'm not quite sure. But if they do, you know, like I said before, it would have to be, you know, how much work they want me to do and how much money they want to pay me. That's the two most important things.&quot;With Chad Gable out with an injury and Kurt Angle inking a deal with Real American Freestyle, it is unlikely that fans will see the two men work together anytime soon.If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.