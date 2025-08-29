  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kurt Angle
  • Kurt Angle confirms he's returning in a new role, but not in WWE

Kurt Angle confirms he's returning in a new role, but not in WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 29, 2025 03:07 GMT
Kurt Angle (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Kurt Angle (Image Credits: wwe.com)

With his wrestling days behind him, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is preparing for a new role. He recently opened up about joining Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle.

Ad

The company's first event will take place this Saturday at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air live on Fox Nation. As many as ten matches are scheduled for RAF01, with Kurt Angle joining Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins as commentators.

Earlier today, the official X handle of Real American Freestyle posted a promotional video featuring former WWE Champion Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist discussed his upcoming new role and what to expect from RAF.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"To be commentating at RAF01 is such a huge honor. Some of these guys that signed with RAF they are kind of pushing the end of their careers. Really close to retirement, but they wanna come back and prove themselves. I think that’s incredible, that speaks volumes for those guys. And the young guys? They are the hungry guys. So this show is going to be pretty amazing. There’s going to be a lot of action, a lot of scoring. I think the fans are going to have a lot of fun.”
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

You can check out the full clip below:

Ad

Kurt Angle was hoping to make a WWE return

On the Counted Out podcast, Kurt Angle expressed his desire to manage Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. He laid down two conditions if WWE were to approach him someday.

"It's pretty evident who they would probably have me manage, and that's Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. They haven't approached me yet. I think they will eventually, but I'm not quite sure. But if they do, you know, like I said before, it would have to be, you know, how much work they want me to do and how much money they want to pay me. That's the two most important things."
Ad

With Chad Gable out with an injury and Kurt Angle inking a deal with Real American Freestyle, it is unlikely that fans will see the two men work together anytime soon.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications