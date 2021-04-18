WWE legend reveals he was set to win Undisputed Championship instead of Chris Jericho

Kurt Angle has opened up on how he was initially set to win the Undisputed WWE Championship instead of Chris Jericho before Vince McMahon changed his mind.

In the first-ever Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed he was the original choice to become the Undisputed Champion. However, Angle says Vince McMahon told him he chose to go with Jericho instead because he was "red hot" at the time.

Surprisingly, Angle said he fully agreed with the Chairman's decision and said he would have done the exact same thing in his place.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say on being replaced by Chris Jericho as the first Undisputed Champion:

"I was actually set to win the (Undisputed) title. But Vince McMahon came to me about a week before and said, “Hey, I’m not going to put the title on you. I’m going to put it on Jericho, because he’s red hot right now, he’s working his way up, and he needs this title more than you.” And I agreed with him, so I said “You’re absolutely right. I’d put it on Jericho too if I were you.” So it was considered for me to win the title, but I think Vince went with Jericho because he needed it more and Chris was a red hot babyface at the time. You know, giving him that title just legitimized him more. He deserved it."

Chris Jericho went on to win the Undisputed Championship at Vengeance 2001, defeating both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night.

Chris Jericho currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho is the first-ever AEW World Champion (Credit: AEW)

Since leaving WWE in 2018, Chris Jericho has been wrestling for rival promotion AEW, where he was the inaugural AEW World Champion.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite experienced a surge in viewership thanks to NXT moving to Tuesday nights instead of Wednesdays. The show averaged 1.2 million viewers, leading Jericho to comment in his typically boastful fashion.

The self-proclaimed 'Demo God' took to Twitter to remind fans of his moniker once again, in light of the impressive viewing figures:

Chris Jericho is currently tied up in a rivalry between his Inner Circle brothers and The Pinnacle in AEW.