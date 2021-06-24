Kurt Angle reveals the two dream matches he never got in WWE

Kurt Angle has revealed he could not fulfill two of his dream matches in WWE. The Hall of Famer claims he wanted to face Daniel Bryan and Bret Hart, but things did not go to plan.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes' Innes McVey, Kurt Angle praised Dolph Ziggler for his talent and said that he always wanted to work with The Showoff. But the Olympic Gold Medalist was quick to point out he was not his dream match as that honor belongs to Daniel Bryan and Bret Hart.

"I always wanted to work with Dolph. From the beginning when I came back to WWE, he was on my radar. The kid is such a special talent, he can do just about anything and I think that his size really helps him. He's a little bit smaller, so he's able to do a lot more. But I've always loved his work. I've been a big fan of him since he started and I would have loved to have a match with him. He wasn't my dream match per se: Daniel Bryan was, or Bret Hart," said Kurt Angle.

Angle retired from in-ring action at WrestleMania 35. He faced King Corbin in his final match at the Show Of Shows and bowed out with a loss.

Kurt Angle tried to get his dream match with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

This is not the first time Kurt Angle has named Bret Hart as the one WWE Superstar he wanted to face in a dream match. Last year, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he had tried his best to convince Bret Hart to get in the ring with him.

However, The Hitman refused to get in the ring with Angle stating that it wouldn't be the 'Bret Hart match' that he wanted it to be.

"Me being at 51 now and looking back, a young Bret Hart came to me right now and said let's do our dream match ...I would be like.. it's not going to be the dream match I like to be. I probably don't want to get in that ring."

"So, I understood why Bret didn't want to do it. Because he had the stroke and he had a lot of bad luck, you know, some things happened that made it medically difficult for him to come back and be at his very best."

"I told him, you know, listen, you didn't even have to bump at all. I'll do all the bumping and he was like, 'Nah, it won't be the Bret Hart match that I want to be and I can't do that," said Kurt Angle.

Despite being retired, Kurt Angle has hinted at an in-ring return in the past. The Olympic Gold Medallist was unhappy with his retirement match in WWE and even released a short video on his Twitter account that sent the fans into a frenzy.

The Hall Of Famer also hinted he was reconsidering his retirement match after rumors emerged saying that John Cena could be set for a return to WWE.

Edited by Alan John