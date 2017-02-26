WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals who won the infamous backstage match between him and Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle thought Lesnar was his best ever opponent.

by deevyamulani News 26 Feb 2017, 12:54 IST

Kurt Angle is a 1992 Men’s Freestyle Olympic Champion for the United States of America

What’s the story?

Iconic WWE and TNA wrestling legend and Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the company’s flagship event, Wrestlemania 33.

In an interview with Ring Rust Radio, Angle spoke of his infamous backstage wrestling match with Brock Lesnar who by that point had become a UFC and NCAA champion. Revealing that he had triumphed over the “Beast Incarnate” after a closely contested fight, Angle said:

“Basically, whoever got the first takedown in the match it was going to be over and I, fortunately, got that takedown. It lasted 15 minutes and we went at it for a long time.“

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle is 1996 Olympic gold medallist and a professional wrestler who has appeared on the rosters of both the WWE and TNA stables. Angle wrestled in the WWE from 1998 to 2006 during which he held the World Championship six times.

The fight between the two wrestlers has been part of the WWE folklore and Angle has finally cleared the matter.

The fight had been a freestyle wrestling match which Lesnar was confident he would win due to his 70-pound weight advantage but ended up losing to Angle’s higher Olympic pedigree.

The heart of the matter

Olympic gold medallist Angle emphasised that he knew he would have defeated Brock in spite of the clear weight difference that existed between the two. Angle had fought against a higher weight class throughout college and was not new to it.

The Wrestling Machine, as he was popularly known in his WWE days, also paid tribute to Lesnar and his athletic abilities saying that Brock was the greatest athlete he had gone into the ring with.

Further appreciating his qualities, Angle added that Brock would have been a Hall of Famer in any sport that he would have wanted to.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle is currently on a media and publicity run for his upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame at Wrestlemania 33. Angle has appeared on several interviews naming wrestlers he would like to fight in the WWE and has been teasing an in-ring return.

It is not clear whether a return to the WWE is in the works for Kurt Angle as he has had recurring neck problems which may render him unable to pass the mandatory physical tests that WWE wrestlers have to go through.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Although Angle has been away from the WWE for a decade now, his legendary status with the fans makes him a perfect fit to headline the Hall of Fame event at Wrestlemania.

Fans who grew up watching the Attitude Era of the WWE will relish another chance to grace Angle’s presence as he receives his Hall of Fame honour.

