Kurt Angle's 11-year-old daughter saves the WWE legend's life after jet ski accident

Kurt Angle has opened up about how his 11-year-old daughter saved his life following a recent jet ski accident. The WWE Hall of Famer was on vacation with his family in Miami, Florida, when he decided to go on a jet ski ride with his children.

The former world champion, unfortunately, lost control of the watercraft and got thrown into the ocean along with his daughter. Even worse, Kurt Angle's safety vest malfunctioned, and he legitimately began drowning until his daughter, Giuliana Angle, came to his rescue.

As we reported in December 2021, Giuliana is already seen as an Olympic-level swimmer by her coaches, and she used her gift in the best way imaginable by heroically saving her legendary father's life.

Here's what Kurt Angle revealed about the jet ski accident on his podcast on AdFreeShows.com:

"Thank god my daughter is like an Olympic-caliber swimmer. I even had the safety vest on me, but it wasn't working. I was still sinking. I can't swim. So, I'm in trouble. I couldn't get above water. I was going under, she kept her composure, and the jet ski got away from us; it was like 50 feet away from us, and she didn't know whether to go to the jet ski or me, and she came over to me and saved my life." [2:08 - 2:40]

Giuliana astonishingly swam for several yards as she pulled Angle towards the jet ski. She initially faced apparent difficulties in pushing the Olympic gold medalist onto the jet ski as he, too, struggled to find the strength to pull himself up.

Kurt Angle eventually managed to find a safe spot to catch a breather before thanking his daughter for her fearless act.

He continued:

"She pulled me over to the jet ski, swimming 50 yards with me in her hands, and then she pushed me. I couldn't get myself on the jet ski. My arms are so weak now because of my neck I can't push myself up. So now, she is putting her hands under my a** and pushing me up on the jet ski, and she got me up there. She jumped up behind me, and I said, 'You know what, honey? You just saved my life. She really did." [2:41 - 3:30]

Kurt Angle explains what caused the jet ski accident

The retired WWE legend admitted that he was lucky to have had Giuliana by his side, as his other kids would not have been able to help him following the mishap.

Regarding the reason, Kurt Angle took responsibility and noted that he slowed down while turning instead of hitting the accelerator. The mistake led to the jet ski unexpectedly flipping over as Angle and his daughter crashed into the water from the impact.

Angle explained:

"I put her on the back, and we went out, and when I went to make a turn, I slowed down and stopped and wanted to make a turn, and I didn't put the accelerator on when we were turning, and we flipped over. We went into the ocean." [1:44 - 2:07]

Kurt Angle's daughter clearly has her father's athletic genes, and it's relieving to know she was around when he needed her the most.

